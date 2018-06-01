Dozens of California DMV Offices Will Be Open Some Saturdays Starting This Month

Starting this month, a select number of California Department of Motor Vehicles will begin offering limited service on some Saturdays as the agency tries to ease wait times.

Forty field offices around the state, including many Southern California locations, will be open two Saturdays a month, according to a DMV news release.

For this month, the dates will be June 16 and June 23. But starting in July, the dates will change to the first and third Saturdays of the month.

Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People will not be able to take behind-the-wheel exams on Saturdays, according to the release.

Those looking to take advantage of the new hours can schedule an appointment up to 90 days in advance by visiting the DMV’s website or dialing 1-800-777-0133.

Here’s the list of the participating DMV field offices:

Bakersfield

Bellflower

Chula Vista

Clovis

Concord

Costa Mesa

Fresno (Olive Avenue)

Fullerton

Granada Hills Driver License Processing Center*

Hawthorne

Hayward

Lancaster

Lodi

Los Angeles

Modesto

Novato

Oakland (Claremont Avenue)

Palm Desert

Pasadena

Pleasanton

Poway

Rancho Cucamonga

Redwood City

Riverside

East Roseville

Sacramento

San Francisco

San Jose Driver License Processing Center

San Luis Obispo

San Marcos

Santa Clara

Santa Monica

Santa Rosa

Stanton Driver License Processing Center

Temecula

Thousand Oaks

Tracy

Van Nuys

Victorville

Yuba City