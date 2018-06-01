Dozens of California DMV Offices Will Be Open Some Saturdays Starting This Month

Starting this month, a select number of California Department of Motor Vehicles will begin offering limited service on some Saturdays as the agency tries to ease wait times.
Forty field offices around the state, including many Southern California locations, will be open two Saturdays a month, according to a DMV news release.
For this month, the dates will be June 16 and June 23. But starting in July, the dates will change to the first and third Saturdays of the month.
Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People will not be able to take behind-the-wheel exams on Saturdays, according to the release.
Those looking to take advantage of the new hours can schedule an appointment up to 90 days in advance by visiting the DMV’s website or dialing 1-800-777-0133.
Here’s the list of the participating DMV field offices:
Bakersfield
Bellflower
Chula Vista
Clovis
Concord
Costa Mesa
Fresno (Olive Avenue)
Fullerton
Granada Hills Driver License Processing Center*
Hawthorne
Hayward
Lancaster
Lodi
Los Angeles
Modesto
Novato
Oakland (Claremont Avenue)
Palm Desert
Pasadena
Pleasanton
Poway
Rancho Cucamonga
Redwood City
Riverside
East Roseville
Sacramento
San Francisco
San Jose Driver License Processing Center
San Luis Obispo
San Marcos
Santa Clara
Santa Monica
Santa Rosa
Stanton Driver License Processing Center
Temecula
Thousand Oaks
Tracy
Van Nuys
Victorville
Yuba City