Early Voting to Be Available at 10 L.A. County Locations on Weekend Before June 5 Primary

Los Angeles County voters can cast their ballots early at any of 10 locations the weekend before the June 5 primary, in which Californians get to select their top choices for governor, U.S. senator and congress members among other local offices, in addition to five statewide propositions.

Vote-by-mail voters can drop off their mail ballots there, among more than 100 locations, without waiting in line.

Those who missed the registration deadline can also vote by conditionally registering on site and casting a provisional ballot, according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

The locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 2 and 3 (see parking information here):

1. West Los Angeles College

9000 Overland Ave.

Culver City, CA 90230

Fine Arts Room 103

2. Lancaster Public Library

601 W. Lancaster Blvd.

Lancaster, CA 93534

3. Lawndale Library

14615 Burin Ave.

Lawndale, CA 90260

4. Long Beach City College

4901 E. Carson St.

Long Beach, CA 90808

LAC Campus Room T1300

5. Boyle Heights City Hall

2130 E. 1st St.

Los Angeles, CA 90033

6. Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk

12400 Imperial Hwy.

Norwalk, CA 90650

7. Jackie Robinson Community Center

1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91103

8. West Valley Regional Library

19036 Vanowen St.

Reseda, CA 91335

9. Lake View Terrace Library

12002 Osborne St.

Sylmar, CA 91342

10. West Covina Library

1601 W. Covina Pkwy.

West Covina, CA 91790