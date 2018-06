Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Supporters of a gay Nigerian man who is being held in a detention center gathered in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Santa Ana Friday and called for his release. Udoka Nwek is seeking asylum in the U.S. after experiencing traumatic conditions and violence in his home country because of his sexual orientation.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on June 1, 2018.