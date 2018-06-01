ICE Deports Man Whose Brother, Sister-in-Law Died in Crash While Fleeing Immigration Agents in Kern County

The brothers of Santos Hilario Garcia grieve during funeral services at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Delano for Garcia and Marcelina Garcia Perfecto, who were killed when their car overturned while fleeing federal immigration agents. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

More than a month ago, a Delano couple died when they crashed their truck while fleeing from immigration agents. The man and woman, who were in the country illegally, had not been the intended target of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The GoFundMe campaign said that the couple had just dropped off their daughter at school and were on their way to look for work when the deportation officers attempted to stop them. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Officials later said that the agents were trying to arrest another man and that Santos Hilario Garcia, who died in the crash, matched the description of their target.

On Wednesday, ICE arrested and deported the person they had been after: the dead man’s brother, Celestino Hilario Garcia.

Celestino Hilario Garcia was leaving his apartment complex in a car with his wife and a neighbor when he was arrested by ICE deportation officers, according to the United Farm Workers Foundation, which has been working with the family. His wife and four children remain in Delano.

