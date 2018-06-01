× Independents Outnumber Republicans in California; GOP Voters Drop 10% in 2 Decades

Independent voters have outnumbered Republicans in California, officials reported on Friday.

It’s the first time the GOP dropped to third place among the biggest groups of voters in the state, the California Secretary of State said.

Republicans now make up 25.1 percent of voters, a 10.7 percent drop from 1998, according to data released by the agency.

Meanwhile, 25.5 percent are registered with no party preference, more than double the percentage of independents in 1998.

“Today’s report shows a significant milestone in the ever changing California electorate,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement.

Democrats remained on top, representing 44.4 percent of voters, the data showed. That’s a decrease of about 2.4 percent from 1998.

The Secretary of State also reported the highest percentage of eligible voters heading into the gubernatorial primary in 64 years.

“I’m proud to see the highest percentage of eligible Californians registered and ready to vote in a gubernatorial primary in decades,” Padilla said.

Californians will cast ballots for their choices for governor in the state’s June 5 primary election, along with members of congress, a U.S. senator and other local offices. The top-two vote getters, regardless of party, get to move on to the Nov. 6 election.

The Secretary of State also noted that those who missed the registration deadline can now vote through conditional voter registration, which lets eligible individuals go to one of several designated locations to fill out a voter registration card and a ballot.

