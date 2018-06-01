Keep Your Children Safe This Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pediatrician and Best Selling Author Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us live with tips on how to keep your kids safe this summer. She talked about everything from swim and sun safety, to insect bites and more. Dr. Tanya’s latest book is called "Baby and Toddler Basics - Expert Answers Parents' Top 150 Questions". The book is available at book stores everywhere and online at Amazon.