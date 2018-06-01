LAPD Seeks Information in Shooting Death of Pacoima Man

Authorities were asking for the public’s help to find the person or people responsible for fatally shooting a Pacoima man on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a phone call around 11 a.m. from a hospital in the San Fernando Valley regarding a man with a gunshot wound who was dropped off at the emergency room by an unknown male, according to a news release. The man underwent surgery but died from his injuries several hours later, the statement read. He was identified as 57-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez.

Doctors told homicide detectives that Ramirez suffered a single gunshot wound, according to LAPD. Investigators were attempting to figure out the location of the shooting and the identity of the person who dropped off Ramirez at the hospital, the news release read.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact LAPD Detective Dave Peteque at 818-374-1934. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous could call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.