Long Beach Man Sentenced for Killing Ex-Girlfriend in Front of Their 20-Month-Old Son

A Long Beach man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend during a domestic violence incident while their son was present has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison, prosecutors said Friday.

Eric Jerome Williams Jr., 32, entered a no contest plea to a count of second-degree murder when he appeared in court last month, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Williams shot and killed Jerica Owens at a residence in the 1900 block of Chestnut Avenue on Dec. 22, 2015, after the pair got into an argument, the release stated.

Owens was struck multiple times in the head by the gunfire. Her body was later discovered in an alley.

A neighbor who called 911 told KTLA at the time that she saw Owens holding the former couple’s 20-month-old son shortly before the shooting.

The little boy was present when the fatal shots were fired, authorities later confirmed.

The defendant fled the scene with the toddler, who was safely recovered later that day, according to the Long Beach Police Department. He appeared to have been unharmed, officials said at the time.

Williams was located the same day at a friend’s house in Long Beach, where he was first detained as a person of interest before being arrested. He was charged two days later, on Christmas Eve.