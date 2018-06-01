× Man Arrested Following Random Attacks in Anaheim That Leave 2 People Injured, 1 Critically: Police

Officials in Anaheim arrested a man in connection with random attacks that left two people injured, one critically, Thursday and are looking for witnesses to the incidents.

The first incident occurred about 10:40 a.m. in the parking lot of King Pollo, 530 N. State College Blvd. Police then received calls about another assault at a Pollo Loco along the same street.

While officers were responding, police received calls from witnesses who said they were following the suspect. Officers then arrested the suspect in the 1400 block of North Burton Street after he ran across Highway 91, police said.

A 39-year-old man was seriously injured in the first attack. He was taken to a hospital with head trauma, but is in stable condition.

A 37-year-old man also suffered severe head trauma in the second incident with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” police said, adding that the victim remains in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as Jacob Anthony Smith, a 28-year-old transient, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. His bail was set at $500,000.

Police described the attacks as random and do not believe any suspects are outstanding. Police have not released what kind of weapon was used in the incidents.

Anyone who witnessed either of the attacks can call Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or email http://www.occrimestoppers.org.