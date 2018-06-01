‘Our Family Lost an Important Piece of Our Hearts’: Azusa Homicide Victim Was Father, Had Baby on the Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members of a 20-year-old man who was brutally beaten and killed this week said their loved one was the father of a 9-month-old baby and had another child on the way.

Julian Hamori-Andrade's family in a fundraising page also called him an "amazing" brother and friend who "will be missed beyond words."

Hamori-Andrade was found off Highway 39 in Azusa Wednesday, days after a home along Goodway Drive in unincorporated Azusa was discovered with "a large amount of blood." Four men described as his acquaintances have been charged in connection with his death, one of which remains at large.

Authorities believe Hamori-Andrade was beaten at the home, dragged onto the bed of one of the suspects' truck and beaten again before being thrown off the side of San Gabriel Canyon Road on Monday. He might have still been alive when he was left there, investigators believe.

The suspects, Hercules Balaskas, 19, Matthew Luzon, 21, Jacob Elmendorf, 19, and Francisco Amigon, 19, have been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree residential robbery and kidnapping, officials said.

Luzon, the only one among the men who lives at the Goodway Drive home, remains outstanding.

Hamori-Andrade's sister, Jasmine Hamori, told KTLA that the men picked up her brother from her home on Monday.

“They looked to be nice kids. Nothing in my head thought ‘No, my brother shouldn’t go," Jasmine Hamori said. "I didn't get to give him a last hug, but who would think that that would have been my last time to see him?”