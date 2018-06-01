Person Brandishing Knife Near Torrance Gym Fatally Shot by Police, Officials Say

A person who allegedly brandished a knife near a Torrance gym was shot and killed by responding officers on Friday morning, police said.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Planet Fitness, located in the 20000 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, after receiving a call regarding an individual armed with a knife, according to a Torrance Police Department news release.

When police arrived, the subject allegedly refused to comply with their commands, prompting officers to use less-than-lethal force as the individual continued toward them, the release stated.

The person still wouldn’t comply with their orders and at least one officer opened fire, police said.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about the person, including a name, gender or age.

Investigators recovered “edged weapons” at the scene, according to the release.

Planet Fitness is located in a center with a variety of other businesses and restaurants, and the incident appeared to take place in the shared parking lot, a photo from the scene showed. A portion of the lot was cordoned off with yellow tape.

No other details were immediately released.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Police Department’s Detective Division at 310-618-5570.

The front parking lot of the Planet Fitness in Torrance … pic.twitter.com/TWEIz1DJVP — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 1, 2018