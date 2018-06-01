Proposal to Extend Bar Hours to 4 A.M. in 6 California Cities Passes State Senate

A bill that would allow six of California’s most populous cities to push back last call to 4 a.m. within their jurisdictions passed the Senate on Wednesday.

The proposal follows a similar effort that failed to pass the legislature last September, but the new attempt narrows its scope, applying only to Los Angeles, Long Beach, West Hollywood, San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento.

If signed into law, each city would be able to set up a five-year pilot program beginning in 2021 and have local control over how the change is administered.

That means in some areas hours may be extended only until 3 a.m., only on weekends or not at all. But State. Sen Scott Wiener, who authored the legislation, has previously said each of the six cities’ mayors already approve of the plan.

Opponents remained concerned about the possibility that extended hours of revelry could lead to an increase in alcohol-related deaths.

If passed, it would be the first time California extends the hours of alcohol sales since 1935, according to the Los Angeles Times.