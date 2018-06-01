× Schwarzenegger Won’t Vote for Top GOP Candidates for Governor, Spokesman Says

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who once famously warned Republicans they were “dying at the box office,” has decided not to support either of the leading GOP candidates for California governor, a spokesman said on Friday.

The former governor’s decision to speak out against the candidacies of John Cox, a San Diego businessman, and Travis Allen, an Orange County legislator, stands in sharp contrast to his past refusals to weigh in on those who have followed him into office.

“They will not get his vote,” said spokesman Daniel Ketchell.

Schwarzenegger’s decision was based on the candidates’ past statements about climate change, including California’s current efforts to curtail greenhouse gas emissions that began during his administration in 2006.

