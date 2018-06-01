Swim Areas Around Avalon Closed Due to Sewage Discharge

Health officials on Friday posted closure signs in swim areas around Avalon due to sewage discharge, according to a news release.

The discharge was coming from a broken sewage pipe, and crews were working to repair it, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health stated.

“Public Health officials are advising residents to avoid contact with ocean water. Beach users are advised to stay out of the water until areas of the beach have been cleaned and the advisory is removed,” the statement read.

Anyone seeking additional information about beach conditions was asked to call the beach advisory hotline at 800-525-5662 or visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach.