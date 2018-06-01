UCLA Doctor’s Medical License Suspended After Sexual Assault Accusations

A UCLA cardiologist has been temporarily stripped of his medical license after state regulators described him as a “sexual predator” who assaulted three female colleagues when he was working and training at L.A. County-USC Medical Center.

An administrative law judge ruled this week that Dr. Guillermo Andres Cortes “presents a risk of immediate and serious injury to the public” if allowed to continue working as a physician in California.

The state medical board opened an investigation into Cortes in February after The Times detailed a former resident’s accusations that he cornered her in a windowless room at the hospital, reached under her scrubs and sexually assaulted her.

The resident’s complaint prompted the hospital to place Cortes on leave, but the physician was eventually allowed to return to work before the county had finished an investigation. Another woman says he assaulted her at his apartment after she fell asleep. And he was later accused of sexually assaulting another co-worker several times, according to the medical board.

