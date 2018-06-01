× West Hollywood Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Threatening ‘Killing Spree’ at Aliso Viejo College

A West Hollywood man was sentenced to three years in state prison Friday after threatening in an email sent to an Aliso Viejo college in 2017 to go on a “killing spree,” prosecutors said.

David Kenneth Smith, 40, was convicted of making felony criminal threats in April, months after Orange County sheriff’s deputies found several loaded rifles and shotguns inside his home.

Police were contacted by staff members at Soka University in Aliso Viejo in November, after Smith, a former student, sent a professor “a link to a YouTube video that showed him sitting with a semiautomatic pistol on his chest talking about the university,” authorities said.

Smith’s YouTube channel contained several bizarre and disconcerting videos showing him praising the actions of other mass shooters. In one clip, titled “What Good Does Killing Ever Do?,” Smith debated engaging in suicide or mass murder.

