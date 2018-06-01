× Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend in Thousand Oaks: Officials

Days after a 26-year-old man was found stabbed to death in a Thousand Oaks condominium, his girlfriend was arrested in connection with the crime, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Friday.

Bryn Spejcher, 27, was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Chad O’Melia on Memorial Day. Officials said Spejcher was recovering from self-inflicted stab wounds when she was taken into custody.

O’Melia was found dead in a condo along Maegan Place shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities later said he suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation that morning.

Another person, later identified as Spejcher, was injured during the incident.

O’Melia lived in the condo where he was killed, but Spejcher did not, the Ventura County Star reported.

She is expected to be booked Friday on murder charges and her bail was set at $500,000, officials said. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The motive behind the crime has not been released, but officials said the victim and suspect were in a “dating relationship.”

Sheriff’s officials had previously spelled O’Melia’s name as Omelia.