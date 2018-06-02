2 Yosemite Climbers Die After Falling From El Capitan: Reports

Two rock climbers died after falling from the El Capitan granite cliff in Yosemite National Park on Saturday, according to reports.

Park rangers received multiple 911 calls at 8:15 a.m. regarding an incident at El Capitan, the Modesto Bee reported. When they arrived, rangers along with search and rescue personnel found the climbers’ bodies, according to the newspaper.

Park officials said the climbers had been attempting to climb the Freeblast Route, according to a post on the Mariposa Gazette’s Facebook page.

Authorities withheld the identities of the climbers pending notification of next of kin. The investigation was ongoing.

Saturday’s incident came nearly two weeks after a hiker fell to his death while ascending the Half Dome trail during thunderstorm activity, officials said.