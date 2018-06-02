Authorities Searching for Man Who Crashed Van Into Motorcycle Resulting in Injuries to Rider in Norwalk

Authorities are searching for a man who slammed his van into a motorcycle which resulted in the rider being seriously injured on Wednesday in Norwalk.

The van pulled out of a convenience store driveway around 6 a.m. and into the path of a motorcycle rider headed south on Pioneer Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The motorcycle crashed at full speed into the rear driver’s side of the van which injured the rider in the area north of the 5 Freeway, authorities said.

Afterward, the van continued northbound on Pioneer and the driver never stopped for help or to identify who he was, according to the sheriff’s department.

The motorcycle rider was expected to survive after being transported to a local hospital.

Before the crash, the suspect could be seen on video purchasing several items in the store, authorities said.

The assailant is described as a Hispanic man between the age of 50 to 55 with a gray mustache. He measures about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white cowboy hat with a long-sleeved orange work shirt that said “J.B. Landscape” on the back with blue jeans.

The van is described as a 2000 to 2004 Chevrolet Astro or GMC Safari with “significant damage” to the rear driver’s side, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detective Carl J. Anna at the Norwalk Sheriff Station at 562-863-8711. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.