Liberte Loves It, June 2, 2018

This week, Liberte went to Scottsdale and found out there is a lot more to this desert town than just beautiful resorts and spas. There is a big food and art scene and over 30,000 acres of protected land for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. And one of the best things about the desert is that everything is 50%-60% off because it's the hot, summer season. For more information, visit www.itsthathot.com.