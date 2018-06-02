Man on Probation Arrested for Carrying Loaded Handgun, Impersonating Peace Officer: Camarillo Police

A Camarillo man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded handgun, impersonating a peace officer and violating his probation on Friday in Camarillo, authorities said.

Jacob Baird, 41, was taken into custody after authorities were called about a suspicious person possibly carrying a gun, the Camarillo Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities arrived around 4 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Camarillo Springs Road and discovered Baird had a loaded and concealed handgun, the police department said.

He also had law enforcement identification that did not belong to him, authorities said.

Baird was on probation out of Ventura County for theft and it prohibited him from having or owning firearms and ammunition.

Afterward, authorities searched Baird’s home and found 11 firearms which included two AR-15 rifles and 3,000 rounds of different ammunition and high capacity magazines.

Baird was being held in lieu of $55,000 bail at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura.