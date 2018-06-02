Man Reports Being Stabbed Inside Vons in Echo Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man said he was stabbed by an unknown attacker while he was inside a Vons supermarket in Echo Park late Friday night.

Authorities responded to the store at 1342 N. Alvarado Street around 11 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, the man told officials that he and his mother were shopping in the floral department when the assailant stabbed him in the neck and then ran away.

The victim was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Family members of the victim said they don’t know why anyone would want to hurt him.

The attacker was described as a man. No further description was available.