Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 2nd, 2018

Posted 10:11 AM, June 2, 2018, by , Updated at 10:45AM, June 2, 2018

-0-

Happy June! Happy Saturday!

Let's play! Let's party! Let's relax! Let's recover! Here are some Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions! Enjoy!

-0-

Register Today!
Pedal on the Pier
Harold Robinson Foundation
Santa Monica Pier
pedalonthepier.haroldrobinsonfoundation.org

-0-

Registration is Open!
Legacy Triathlon
USA Triathlon
Long Beach
thelegacytriathlon.com

-0-

Free!
Maranatha 4 Health & Well Being @ 11am
Inglewood Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church
3569 West Manchester Boulevard
Inglewood
maranathaca.adventistchurch.org

-0-

Free!
Dog Fest Los Angeles
Domingue Park
200 Flager Lane
Redondo Beach
http://www.cci.org

-0-

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp
Friends for Life Camp
888-spcaLA1
spcaLA.com

-0-

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
323 724 3623
californiasciencecenter.org

-0-

The Art of Preserving and Unpacking King Tut’s Treasures
Photography by Gil Garcetti
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
323 724 3623
californiasciencecenter.org

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion
Natural History Museum Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
nhm.org

-0-

L.A. Invents: A Becoming Los Angeles Series
Natural History Museum Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
nhm.org

-0-0-0-