Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 2nd, 2018

Happy June! Happy Saturday!
Let's play! Let's party! Let's relax! Let's recover! Here are some Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions! Enjoy!
Register Today!
Pedal on the Pier
Harold Robinson Foundation
Santa Monica Pier
pedalonthepier.haroldrobinsonfoundation.org
Registration is Open!
Legacy Triathlon
USA Triathlon
Long Beach
thelegacytriathlon.com
Free!
Maranatha 4 Health & Well Being @ 11am
Inglewood Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church
3569 West Manchester Boulevard
Inglewood
maranathaca.adventistchurch.org
Free!
Dog Fest Los Angeles
Domingue Park
200 Flager Lane
Redondo Beach
http://www.cci.org
spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp
Friends for Life Camp
888-spcaLA1
spcaLA.com
King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
323 724 3623
californiasciencecenter.org
The Art of Preserving and Unpacking King Tut’s Treasures
Photography by Gil Garcetti
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
323 724 3623
californiasciencecenter.org
Butterfly Pavilion
Natural History Museum Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
nhm.org
L.A. Invents: A Becoming Los Angeles Series
Natural History Museum Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
nhm.org
