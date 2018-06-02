Sen. Bernie Sanders Meeting With Workers, Activists in Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in Southern California on Saturday to meet with workers and activists. This comes just a few days prior to the state’s June 5 primary election.

The formal Democratic presidential hopeful will begin his tour at 10 a.m. at a rally and roundtable with Disneyland employees in Anaheim, where unions are pushing legislation to increase wages for hospitality workers.

“Sanders will speak alongside union leaders pushing a ballot measure that would require businesses that have received subsidies from the city to raise wages to $15 an hour by 2019,” a news release from Sanders’ office read.

A woman who said she works at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa told KTLA on Saturday morning that she has difficulty making ends meet with her current wage.

“I currently make $11 an hour. I currently don’t eat three meals a day on a regular basis, and when I can it’s cans of tuna or carrots and celery sticks because they’re cheap enough for me to be able to afford three meals a day that way,” she said.

People opposed to the ballot measure said the proposal could kill jobs. However, the Disney employee said union research shows it could help small businesses grow because workers will have more money to spend.

On Thursday, the resort outlined its proposal to increase unionized workers' wages to $15 an hour by 2020. While a step in the right direction, that's not enough, Sanders said.

The senator will then head to Carson for a town hall with port truck drivers and warehouse workers at 1 p.m. Employees there said they are calling on elected officials to “end the exploitative and illegal labor practices in the port trucking and warehouse industries,” the statement read.

At 4 p.m., Sanders is expected to arrive in downtown Los Angeles for a rally in support of criminal justice reform. He will be joined by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and activist Shaun King.

Sanders said he hopes to bring attention to the proportionally high number of people incarcerated in the U.S. — 2.1 million people according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics' most recent data — and the large amount of money spent to keep them there.

KTLA's Erika Martin contributed to this story.