This Weekend Is the Last to Vote Early in California’s 2018 Primary Election

Saturday, June 2, and Sunday, June 3, are the last weekend days to vote early in California’s 2018 primary election.

The state will head to the polls to pick their favorite candidates for the state’s next governor, along with seven other statewide officials, legislative and congressional representatives and five propositions.

Southern California voters who want to avoid Tuesday’s Election Day lines and haven’t returned a mail-in ballot can head to any number of early polling locations across the Southland this weekend.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you’ll still be able to participate. A California law passed in 2015 allows anyone qualified to register to fill out a conditional voter registration form and cast a provisional ballot in the 14 days before an election and on Election Day. (Find more details under your county below.)

So far, a total of 18.9 million Californians have registered for the election, a little more than a quarter of the state’s eligible voters, the Secretary of State’s Office said.

For those who won’t be able to make it out this weekend, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. A full list of locations and links for sample ballots can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Los Angeles County

The 5.1 million registered voters in the county can visit locations in Lancaster, Sylmar, Reseda, Pasadena, West Covina, Boyle Heights, Culver City, Lawndale, Norwalk and Long Beach to cast their ballot. Find details here.

Each site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone in line by 4 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote.

Voters with a mail-in ballot can also drop it off at any of the locations; if you already have your vote by mail ballot, you can skip the line.

Information on how to register as a conditional voter, if you are not already pre-registered, can be found here.

Not sure if you’re registered? You can check here.

Orange County

Polls in Orange County, where 1.5 million voters are registered, will be open on Monday, June 4, in addition to Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for details on the five locations in Costa Mesa, Fullerton, Irvine, Mission Viejo and Santa Ana, as well as one pop-up voting center at the Buena Park Farmers Market.

Voters with a mail-in ballot can also drop it off at any of the locations; if you already have your vote by mail ballot, you can skip the line.

Information on how to register as a conditional voter, if you are not already pre-registered, can be found here. Check your registration status here.

Riverside County

Early voting will only be available in Riverside County on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the county registrar’s office located at 2724 Gateway Drive in Riverside. There are more than 960,000 registered voters in the county.

Those with a mail-in ballot can also drop it off at the registrar’s office.

Information on how to register as a conditional voter, if you are not already pre-registered, can be found here.

Not sure if you’re registered? You can check here.

San Bernardino County

In San Bernardino County, where nearly 900,000 are registered, voters can head to any of the five locations in San Bernardino, Lake Arrowhead, Montclair, Victorville and Yucca Valley on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Click here for details on locations.

Voters with a mail-in ballot can also drop it off at any of the locations; if you already have your vote by mail ballot, you can skip the line.

Those who have not yet registered can do so as a conditional voter at the county elections office located at 777 E. Rialto Ave. in San Bernardino. Find more info here, and check if you’re registered here.

Ventura County

Ventura County has not announced plans to allow early voting for its more than 428,000 registered voters.

However, those with mail-in ballot can drop it off at any of 12 locations across the county any time on or before Election Day. Click here for a full list.

Anyone who has not registered to vote can do so at the county registrar’s office, located at 800 S. Victoria Ave. in Ventura. Check whether you’re registered here.

For information on early voting in other areas, visit the Secretary of State’s website.