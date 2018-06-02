USC Officials Reach Out to Students, Faculty After Gynecologist Sexual Abuse Allegations

Top administrators at USC are reaching out to students in the wake of misconduct allegations against the university’s longtime gynecologist, acknowledging failings and vowing reforms as they try to address growing outrage over the revelations.

Several USC deans have sent out messages trying to reassure students and faculty that the university is committed to changing.

“We have failed,” wrote Jack H. Knott, dean of USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy, in a May 24 letter. “What happened is antithetical to everything we know is right.”

A Times investigation found that Dr. George Tyndall had been the subject of numerous complaints of inappropriate comments and touching during his nearly three decades at USC. Tyndall has strongly denied mistreating patients. He continued to practice until 2016, when a clinic nurse reported him to the campus rape crisis center, the newspaper reported.

