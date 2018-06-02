Vegetation Fire Prompts Evacuations in Laguna Beach Area: OCFA

A wind-driven vegetation fire has forced the evacuation of residents from the Top of the World and Old Top of the World neighborhoods in Laguna Beach, according to officials.

The so-called Aliso Fire is burning heavy brush below the Top of the World area and behind Soka University of America, the Orange County Fire Authority stated on Twitter.

More than 75 acres have burned, and spot fires were starting to pop up, officials stated.

More than 275 firefighters are on scene, as well as four helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft. Multiple engines are also in place for structure defense, according to Fire Authority tweets.

A care and reception center was opened at the Susi Q Center, 380 3rd Street, the Laguna Police Department stated on Twitter.

Aliso Fire: 75+ acres. 0% containment. 275 + firefighters onscene. Unified Command with OCFA, OCSD, OC Parks and Cal Fire. Evacuations ongoing in the Top of the World neighborhoods in Laguna Beach. No injuries reported. No structures damaged. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 2, 2018

No injuries have been reported.

Top of the World and Old Top of the World Neighborhoods are under Immediate Evacuation Order due to the fire danger from the #Alisofire. Care and reception center established at the Susi Q Center, 380 3rd Street. pic.twitter.com/AEJdSl8XjT — Laguna Beach Police (@LagunaBeachPD) June 2, 2018

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Aliso Fire: Now at 50+ acres. 200+ firefighters onscene. Spot fires starting and pushed by canyon winds. pic.twitter.com/mnaNmrKgqA — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 2, 2018