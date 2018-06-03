Aliso Fire Scorches 200 Acres in Orange County; Some Evacuation Orders Lifted: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters were making progress on a brush fire that prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents in Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo, officials reported early Sunday morning.

The Aliso Fire, which broke out Saturday afternoon below the Top of the World neighborhood and behind Soka University, was estimated to have charred approximately 200 acres and was zero percent contained, according to a tweet from the Orange County Fire Authority.

Mandatory evacuations that were ordered for approximately 2,000 homes in Aliso Viejo were lifted about 9 p.m. Saturday, the city stated on its Twitter page. Residents who were initially evacuated included those living in the area of Pacific Park and Wood Canyon drives.

However, evacuation orders remained in effect in Laguna Beach, according to Laguna Beach police. The affected neighborhoods included those along Alta Laguna Boulevard and Park Avenue to Bern Drive and Temple Hills Drive to Dorn Court, police stated.

UPDATE: 200 acres plus burned and evacuations remain in effect throughout the night. The Suzi Q center remains the evacuation point for food and shelter. Animals welcomed too! pic.twitter.com/ggw7VP17JB — Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) June 3, 2018

Approximately 1,500 people were evacuated from the Top of the World and Old Top of the World neighborhoods, according to the Fire Authority.

The Susi Q Center at 380 Third Street in Laguna Beach was established as an evacuation shelter for both residents and animals, authorities said.

Aliso Fire: Now at 50+ acres. 200+ firefighters onscene. Spot fires starting and pushed by canyon winds. pic.twitter.com/mnaNmrKgqA — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 2, 2018

At one point, more than 400 firefighters were on scene. One of them sustained a mild leg injury, but no other injuries were reported, officials said.

Air tankers and helicopters were also helping with the firefight. The aircraft made water drops throughout the night, according to the Fire Authority.

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District announced on Twitter at 5:42 p.m. Saturday that Costa Mesa High School’s prom at Soka University was postponed one week due to the fire and accompanying road closures. More information was expected to be released on Monday.

Costa Mesa High Students - Due to the recent fires in Aliso Viejo and the road closures, tonight's Prom at SOKA University has been postponed a week. Please help us spread the word. More information will come Monday from your school. — Newport-Mesa USD (@nmusd) June 3, 2018