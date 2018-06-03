Aliso Fire Scorches At Least 150 Acres in Orange County; Some Evacuation Orders Lifted: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters were making progress on a brush fire that prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents in Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo, officials reported Sunday morning.

The Aliso Fire, which broke out Saturday afternoon below the Top of the World neighborhood and behind Soka University, was estimated to have charred at least 150 acres and was 10 percent contained, according to tweets from the Laguna Beach Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire was previously believed to have scorched an estimated 200 acres, but the updated lower figure was revealed after helicopters mapped the perimeter, the Fire Authority stated.

Evacuation orders remained in effect in Laguna Beach, according to news release. The affected areas included: Ridge Drive, Rimcrest Circle, Crestwood Circle, Park Place, the east side of Alta Laguna Boulevard, Tyrol Drive, Mountain View Drive, Bonn Drive, Nestall Road, Treetop Lane, Alpine Way, Anns Lane, Shady Lane, Old Top of the World Drive, Sommet Du Monde and Shady Place.

Approximately 1,500 people were evacuated from the Top of the World and Old Top of the World neighborhoods, according to the Fire Authority.

Capt. Tony Bommarito, of the Fire Authority, told KTLA that residents remained under evacuation orders while crews put out hot spots. They were also cutting a line around the fire and looking for any possible embers that could spark another fire.

The Susi Q Center at 380 Third Street in Laguna Beach was established as an evacuation shelter for both residents and animals, authorities said.

Some Laguna Beach residents were allowed to return to their homes. Evacuation orders were no longer in effect for residents on Bern Drive, Cresta Way, Zell Drive, Dorn Court, Chillon Way, Chateau Way, Bernard Court, Temple Hills Drive and Bern Court, according to the news release.

In Aliso Viejo, mandatory evacuations that were ordered for approximately 2,000 homes were lifted about 9 p.m. Saturday, the city stated on its Twitter page. Residents who were initially evacuated included those living in the area of Pacific Park and Wood Canyon drives.

Approximately 400 firefighters were on scene; two of them sustained minor injuries, officials said.

Fire personnel on Sunday were not dealing with the high winds that were present the previous day, but temperatures were warm.

Air tankers and helicopters were also helping with the firefight. The aircraft made water drops throughout the night, according to the Fire Authority.

No homes or structures were believed to have been damaged as of Sunday morning.

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District announced on Twitter at 5:42 p.m. Saturday that Costa Mesa High School’s prom at Soka University was postponed one week due to the fire and accompanying road closures. More information was expected to be released on Monday.

