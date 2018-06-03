Authorities Investigate Man Shot Outside of Carson Home Who Ran Inside and Died

A man shot outside of a Carson home was able to run inside before he collapsed and died on Sunday, authorities said.

Authorities were called around 4 p.m. and upon arrival to the 100 block of E. 233rd Street they found a man suffering from what looked like gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in what appears to be a gang related homicide, authorities said.

A weapon was not recovered and there is no description of a suspect.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers can dial Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.