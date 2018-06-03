Authorities Looking For Man After 2 Men Shot Multiple Times on Sidewalk in Unincorporated East L.A.

Authorities are looking for a man after two men were shot multiple times on the sidewalk of a residential street on Saturday in unincorporated East Los Angeles and later died.

Authorities responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 1:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Fraser Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics treated the first man at the scene and transported him to a hospital where he died, authorities said.

A second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries on Sunday.

A weapon was not recovered but authorities described the wanted man as Hispanic and in his 30s.

He escaped in a full sized black SUV that was later recovered.

The crime appears to be gang related but there is no further information, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers can dial Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.