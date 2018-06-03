Deputy Kills Man With Axe in Thermal: RCSD

A man armed with an axe was killed after a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot him early Sunday in Thermal, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a “non-complaint subject armed with an axe” at 3:27 a.m. in the area of Lincoln Street and 66th Avenue, according a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The sheriff’s department arrived to help the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire enforcement officers before the deputy-involved shooting happened, authorities said.

The man was transported to a hospital and died of his injuries. His name was not released because the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said there was no injuries to law enforcement and the deputy was placed on administrative leave.

The deputy’s name was not immediately released.

The Riverside County Sheriff Department’s Central Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Homicide Investigator Navarrete at 951-955-2777 or Thermal Sheriff’s Station Investigator Tijerina at 760-863-8990.