Man Riding Bicycle Shot, Killed in South Los Angeles: Police

A man riding a bicycle was shot and killed after an assailant drove up alongside him and opened fire in South L.A. early Sunday morning, police said.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was riding his bicycle in the 200 block of East 95th Street shortly after midnight when he was shot, according to Officer Norma Eisenman, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.

The suspect or suspects drove up alongside the bicyclist and fired several rounds from inside the vehicle, she said. The victim, who was in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim was targeted or the shooting was gang-related, Eisenman said. Police did not describe the vehicle.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.