Woman Taken Into Custody After Shots Fired Near Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in San Diego: Police

Police confirmed a woman was taken into custody after reports of shots fired near the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon in San Diego late Sunday morning, according to KTLA sister station KSWB.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. near First Avenue and C Street.

The San Diego Police Department said a woman was firing rounds and holding a gun to her mouth on the eighth floor of the Civic Center parking garage.

Officials with the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon were made aware of the situation. Nearly 5,000 runners were rerouted to a designated safe zone, Dan Bergland with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series said in a statement.

A matinee showing of Les Miserables at 1 p.m. went on as scheduled.

The San Diego Padres also assured that Sunday’s Little League parade would go on as scheduled after police confirmed the situation was contained.

Police said the woman was taken into custody and that the scene was fully contained around noon.