14-Year Old Leads Nonprofit ‘Kids4Community’
-
Man Arrested After 14-Year-Old Girl in New York Wakes up to Find Half-Naked Stranger in Bed With Her
-
Woman Identified as Suspected Killer in Rolling Hills Estates Stabbing Death
-
New Mexico High School Student Leads Walkout in Support of Gun Rights
-
Man Sentenced to Life for South L.A. Hit-and-Run That Killed Uber Driver, Critically Injured Passenger
-
Suspect Sought After Cat Found Shot by Arrow in Perris; Tabby Expected to Recover
-
-
$50,000 Reward Offered in Search for Killer of Man Fatally Shot Last Year in Leimert Park
-
Teen Who Allegedly Shot Fellow Student on Palmdale Campus Was Taken Out of School by Parents: LASD
-
Compton Man Charged With Murder, Child Abuse After Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend, 8-Year-Old Daughter
-
Woman Suspected of DUI in Early Morning Crash That Killed 23-Year-Old Man in Costa Mesa
-
14-Year-Old in Custody After Shooting Student in Arm With Rifle at Highland High in Palmdale: LASD
-
-
Registered Sex Offender Convicted of Rape, Sexually Abusing Minors in Whittier
-
Police Seek Additional Victims After Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Battering Teen Near Her Downey School
-
Agoura 20-Year-Old on a Mission to Interview Every Living WWII Combat Veteran Before It’s Too Late