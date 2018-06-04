Stone Fire Grows to at Least 200 Acres in Agua Dulce Area, Prompting Evacuations

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm brush fire burning in the Agua Dulce area that is estimated to have charred between 200 and 500 acres so far and has prompted evacuations, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Stone Fire, was reported at 12:29 p.m. in the 35000 block of Anthony Road, according to Joey Marron with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Structures are threatened, and evacuation orders are in effect along Hierba Road, Bass Rock Road, as well as Anthony Road, north of Sierra Highway, officials stated.

Wallace Canyon Road, Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Anthony Road remain closed as the firefight continues, sheriff’s officials announced on Twitter.

Some 240 fire personnel are on scene. Some of the crews are in place for structure protection.

The fire was burning near horse stables, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials were working to evacuate horses and residents there. All large animals were being evacuated to “be on the safe side,” L.A. County Fire Inspector Dave Michael told KTLA.

Estimate of 200-500 acres burned at this time in Agua Dulce and approximately 240 fire personnel on scene. Evacuations Anthony Rd, Hierba Rd and Bass Rock Rd. Please avoid the area and stay away.#StoneFire #LAFD #AV411 #LASD pic.twitter.com/co3yYBmTV9 — LASD Palmdale Stn. (@PalmdaleSheriff) June 4, 2018

Several helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft are making water drops on the blaze, Michael said.

“We are in offensive mode,” he added.

The inspector added that the blaze is not being driven by winds, but appears to be a topography- and fuel-driven fire. Heavy and dry brush are burning rapidly uphill. Winds appear to be heading north and away from area homes, but that could change, Michael said.

Temperatures in the area hit 97 degrees early in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of 20 mph were blowing in a westerly direction, with relative humidity at 11 percent.

Forecasts in the area called for highs of almost 100 degrees on Monday, and gusts of wind are expected to top out at 25 mph, according to the weather service. Humidity is expected to remain low, but rise gradually.

At 1 pm, Acton reporting 97 degrees and RH 11% with west winds gusting 20 mph. #StoneFire #LAWeather #LAheat #cawx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 4, 2018

The fire also appeared to be burning near power lines, which Michael said was a concern because if poles burn, it could cause further sparks.

The inspector added that Southern California Edison has been notified of the blaze and officials are keeping an eye on the exposed power lines near the fire line.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang, Cindy Von Quednow and Tracy Bloom contributed to this report.

View of the fire looking south from Palmdale. pic.twitter.com/VkbmasWgCW — eric spillman (@ericspillman) June 4, 2018

UPDATE: #StoneFire #AguaDulce

Estimated 200-500 Acres at this time. 240 FD Personnel still on scene. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) June 4, 2018