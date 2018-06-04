Victoria's Secret Celebrity Trainer Justin Gelband joined us live to talk about how you can work out with him at a pop up class in the LA area. He also demonstrated some exercises to get your body summer ready. Justin works with supermodels including Miranda Kerr, Candice Swanepoel, Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss to help them prepare for VS fashion shows. He also has worked with Taylor Swift and Kate Upton. Justin will be offering classes at Swerve Studio (8250 W 3rd St #205 in Los Angeles) Monday, June 4 from 5:30-6:30p, Tuesday, June 5 from 6:30-7:30p and Wednesday, June 6 from 7:30a-8:30am. You can also follow Justin on Instagram.
Get Your Summer Body Ready With Victoria’s Secret Celebrity Trainer Justin Gelband
-
After Losing 2 Sons in One Night to Opioids, Indiana Mother Makes It Her Life’s Work to Fight the Crisis
-
Wango Tango 2018 with Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes & more
-
The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood
-
Preview of Propel Co: Labs Fitness Festival With Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak
-
New Book ‘The Big Ones’ Preparing for Earthquakes With Dr. Lucy Jones
-
-
Shaping Up for Summer With Celebrity Trainer Idalis Velazquez
-
‘Cells up, Don’t Shoot’ Protestors Chant Following Sacramento Police Shooting of Unarmed Man Carrying Cellphone
-
Long List of Crimes Linked to Alleged Golden State Killer
-
Early Voting to Be Available at 10 L.A. County Locations on Weekend Before June 5 Primary
-
This Weekend Is the Last to Vote Early in California’s 2018 Primary Election
-
-
Authorities in Sacramento Prepare for More Protests in Aftermath of Stephon Clark Shooting
-
Stephon Clark’s Family Lawyer to Sacramento Police: ‘Why Didn’t You Try to Help Him?’
-
French Getaway in L.A.