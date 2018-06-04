Man Charged With Murdering 2 Road Workers in Alleged DUI Crash in Orange; Victims ID’d

A 30-year-old man was charged on Monday with murder in the deaths of two construction workers he fatally struck while allegedly driving drunk in Orange, prosecutors said.

Hipolito Paez was already wanted on a warrant for a previous DUI allegation and failing to appear in court when the crash occurred last Thursday, May 31, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office also alleges he was driving without a valid license when his red four-door collided with the road workers’ pickup on Santiago Canyon Road, just east of Jamboree Road, around 8:45 p.m. that day.

The victims, 51-year-old Elias Juarez and 35-year-old James Sanderson, had been outside of their truck, setting up an arrow board to alert drivers that a construction crew would be working on the road ahead. Several traffic signs had already been erected to warn motorists of the closed lane, prosecutors said.

Both men died before they could be transported for treatment.

Paez was arrested at the scene, where he had been cooperative with investigators, Orange police previously said.

He was later determined to have been driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .12 percent, officials said.

Paez now faces two felony counts of murder, along with a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid license.

Police had previously given the defendant’s name as Hipolito Paez-Vazquez. He is a resident of Orange.

The 30-year-old could face a maximum possible sentence of 30 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, the DA’s office said.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Santa Ana on June 15 for a pre-trial hearing.

