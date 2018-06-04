× Man Suspected of Killing Four People in Phoenix Dies of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound After Being Surrounded by Police

A man who police say fatally shot four people in the past few days in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound as police surrounded him, a police official said.

Detectives tracked the suspect to an Extended Stay Hotel in Scottsdale, according to Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis. As a tactical team set up to enter the room on Monday morning, shots were fired inside the room, and police found the suspect dead. No officers were injured or fired a weapon during the incident.

Police said the suspect was linked to the killings of a noted forensic psychiatrist, two paralegals and another man on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively. All of the victims were shot within a 10-mile radius in Scottsdale and Phoenix.

Four homicide victims

One of the shooting victims was Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist who was involved in several high-profile cases. He was found shot dead in Phoenix on May 31 after witnesses heard a loud argument and gunshots, officials said.

Pitt provided expertise in the investigation into the death of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey in 1996, he served as an adviser to prosecutors on the Columbine High School shooting, and he was a consulting expert in Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case, according to his website.

Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were shot and killed at a Scottsdale law firm Friday afternoon, according to Scottsdale Police.

Both worked as paralegals at the law office of Burt, Feldman, Grenier, a family law firm. Anderson had worked there for more than 10 years, the firm said in a statement to CNN affiliate KNXV.

“Her intellect, passion and friendship has meant more to us than we can even begin to convey. She was more than a coworker, she was a friend, a mother, grandmother, daughter and wife and gave all of herself to her family, her friends and her work,” Burt, Feldman, Grenier said.

Sharp was a dedicated mother, wife and daughter, the law firm said.

“Veleria was a treasured member of our work family. She brought joy, calmness, warmth and compassion to all that she did,” the firm added.

Marshall Levine, 72, was also found dead Saturday in his office at a Scottsdale mental health counseling facility. He had been shot and was found in his office by an acquaintance.