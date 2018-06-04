Man Who Fell to His Death in El Capitan Rock Climbing Remembered at Palmdale High School Vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A day after the wife of a man remembered the climber who fell to his death in El Capitan, students celebrated Tim Klein's legacy at the Palmdale high school he taught at.

"I know that he was very careful and it's just unfortunate that it happened," said former student Haydi Castillo said on Monday before a vigil at Palmdale High School for the instructor. "But it makes me feel a little bit at ease knowing he died doing something he loved to do."

Recently, Klein was named Antelope Valley Union High School District's teacher of the year for the second time.

Klein, 42 and his friend Jason Wells, 46, of Boulder, Colo. were identified as the two climbers who fell to their death from El Capitan on Saturday by Yosemite National Park officials.

Multiple 911 calls reported two climbers had fell around around 8:15 a.m., according to the statement.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, and no further details were available.

On Sunday, Klein's wife spoke about the impact her husband had on everyone.

"I know that he was well loved and made a huge impact in people's lives," said Jennifer Klein to KTLA.

She added her husband and Wells loved to climb together.

"They loved each other like brothers," she said.

Tim Klein leaves behind two children and will be missed.

"I would say this is the hardest thing anyone would ever have to endure except for that of losing a parent like my boys," Jennifer Klein said.

At the vigil on Monday, large groups of people could be seen paying their respects.

"He was very passionate about every single student," said former student Daian Lopez to KTLA.

