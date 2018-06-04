× Mayor Garcetti Announces Michel Moore, a 36-Year LAPD Veteran, as Next Police Chief

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has chosen Michel Moore, a 36-year LAPD veteran known for his mastery of subjects from crime statistics to budgets, to be the city’s next police chief, sources familiar with the decision said Monday.

Moore, 57, who runs the department’s patrol operations, was one of three finalists chosen by the civilian Police Commission from a field of 31 applicants for chief of one of the nation’s largest police departments.

The other finalists were also LAPD veterans: Deputy Chief Robert Arcos, who runs the department’s Central Bureau, and Bill Scott, who left L.A. 1 ½ years ago to lead the troubled San Francisco Police Department.

Arcos, a third-generation Mexican American, had the backing of some powerful Latino politicians and would have been the first Latino police chief of a city that is nearly 50% Latino. Scott is African American and has strong ties in South Los Angeles after heading the LAPD’s South Bureau.

