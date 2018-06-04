Spoken Dreams: Chris Maslen, Actor

Chris Maslen is an actor originally from Kansas City, Missouri. He spent most of his life growing up in Seattle, Washington. Chris was an energetic young kid, so his family filled his time with an assortment of creative outlets and rigorous structure.

Chris excelled at competitive swimming, playing music, and was studying visual arts. It was when Chris enrolled in a theatre program that he truly felt a connection to his craft. When he finally made the decision to exclusively pursue acting, he found himself discovering something he was unable to find anywhere else– himself.

In this episode, Chris shares how acting helped him find his true passion. He opens up about finding acceptance, and why for many years he was resistant to make the move to Los Angeles.

