× Bicyclist Killed as Result of Road Rage Incident in San Bernardino: Police

A bicyclist killed in San Bernardino Monday afternoon was the unintended victim of a road rage incident, police said.

The events began just before 7 p.m. when the drivers of a 2003 Infinity and a 2000 BMW got involved in some type of altercation as they traveled eastbound on West Fifth Street, the San Bernardino Police Department stated in a news release.

The Infinity — driven by 32-year-old Rosendo Ortiz of San Bernardino — and the BMW — driven by 28-year-old Karina Saucedo also of San Bernardino — continued eastbound on Fifth Street engaged in a “road rage incident for some time,” according to the Police Department.

The two vehicles reached the intersection of Fifth Street and Ramona Avenue with Ortiz slightly ahead of Saucedo as a bicyclist was crossing the street.

The bicyclist was struck by Ortiz’s vehicle while Saucedo swerved and crashed into a parked car, the news release stated.

The bicyclist, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

A man who was buying bread nearby said he heard the impact of the crash and saw smoke.

That’s when he realized someone had been struck by a vehicle. “I think the car was racing or something,” the man said in Spanish.

Both Ortiz and Saucedo remained at the scene to talk with investigators following the incident.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, Police Department spokesperson Eileen Hards said.

Police would like to speak with any other witnesses to the crash. Those with information were asked to call investigators at 909-384-5664.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.