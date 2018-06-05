× Brush Fire Agua Dulce Area Is 30 Percent Contained at 1,400 Acres

Firefighters on Tuesday continued to battle a wildfire that began running across nearly 1,400 acres of dry hillsides in Agua Dulce the previous afternoon, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The Stone fire began about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 35000 block of Anthony Road and quickly crawled up the rolling hills that shape northern Los Angeles County. Along the way it forced residents to evacuate, along with horses and other large animals.

The fire grew in dry vegetation amid nearly triple-digit heat and 20 mph wind gusts north of Sierra Highway and grew little overnight, officials said Tuesday. More than 200 firefighters and several aircraft assisted in the fight, officials said.

UPDATE: #StoneFire #AguaDulce Morning Briefing includes 1352 Acres and 30% containment. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) June 5, 2018

34.496382 -118.325635