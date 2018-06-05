× California Primary Election 2018: Here’s How to Find Your Polling Place, Get a Sample Ballot

Voters across California will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote in a primary election to decide the final slate for this November’s midterms.

Among the key races on the state ballot this year are for the state’s next governor, Sen. Dianne Feinstein seat and all 53 seats in the House of Representatives.

The polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you’ll still be able to participate. A California law passed in 2015 allows anyone qualified to register to fill out a conditional voter registration form and cast a provisional ballot in the 14 days before an election and on Election Day.

Voters can locate their polling place, and find links to sample ballots, through their county’s election office:

• Los Angeles County: polling place and sample ballot lookup

• Orange County: polling place and sample ballots

• Riverside County: polling place lookup

• San Bernardino County: polling place lookup and sample ballot gateway

• Ventura County: polling place lookup and sample ballots

Information for other counties can be found on the California Secretary of State’s website.