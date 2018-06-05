× California Primary Election Results 2018: Voters Choose Which Candidates Will Land on November Ballot

Results are rolling in after polls closed across California at 8 p.m. in Tuesday’s primary election.

While among Californians most eyes are on the race to replace Gov. Jerry Brown and challengers to Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, a slew of competitive House of Representatives races could reshape which party controls Congress as Democrats aim to tip the balance of scales.

A number of statewide executive offices, all 80 state Assembly seats and half the seats in the state Senate are also up for grabs, and five propositions qualified for the ballot.

The top two finishers in Tuesday’s results will advance to the Nov. 6 general election.

Click here for complete California election results from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Full results for each county can be found through their respective registrar’s offices:

• Los Angeles County results

• Orange County results

• Riverside County results

• San Bernardino County results

• Ventura County results

Because the state’s so-called “jungle primary” is nonpartisan, two candidates from the same party can advance to the final race. Because neither the Republicans nor Democrats were able to agree on a gubernatorial or U.S. Senate candidate to endorse at their respective annual conventions, many are unsure what to expect.

That’s led to lingering questions over whether some contests, including the governor’s race, will see one of the major parties failing to field a candidate. With current Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom consistently notching a double-digit lead in polls, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is locked in a race for second place against businessman John Cox and Assemblyman Travis Allen, both Republicans.

With just more 13 percent of precincts reporting results statewide, Newsom remained the frontrunner with 33 percent of votes, followed by Cox with 27.5 percent. Villaraigosa and Allen were neck-and-neck, with 11.6 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively.

Click here for complete results and updates from the Los Angeles Times.

Vote splitting among many different candidates of the same party is the big fear for Democrats in three Republican-held districts: 39 (where Ed Royce is retiring), 48 (where Dana Rohrabacher is running for re-election) and 49 (where Darrell Issa is retiring). These are all districts Hillary Clinton won, so they’re seen as big Democratic pickup opportunities.

In the U.S. Senate race, Sen. Dianne Feinstein had already secured a spot on the final slate by 8:25 p.m. But the competition among her challengers remained tight, with state Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León and Republican James P. Bradley leading a pack of 30 candidates.

More than 19 million Californians registered for the election, a little more than three quarters of the state’s eligible voters, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. But whether they all turned out was still unclear.

Of the registered voters, about 44 percent are Democrats, while a quarter are Republicans, and another quarter have declared no party preference. There are about 83,500 more independent voters registered in the state than there are Republicans.

California was among eight states voting in primaries Tuesday as the nation gears up for the Nov. 6 midterm election.