California Primary Election Results: Democrat Newsom, Republican Cox Will Advance to Final Race to Replace Gov. Brown

Breaking news update:

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and businessman John Cox will face each other in this November’s general election after Californians voted them into the top two spots in Tuesday’s primary.

Previous story:

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom remained the frontrunner in California’s gubernatorial primary as ballots were being counted on Tuesday, with two Republicans and another Democrat battling for second place.

By 9:17 p.m., the Associated Press determined Newsom would advance to the general election. The former San Francisco mayor had about 35 percent of the vote with 17 percent of precincts reporting statewide.

To me, “Courage for a Change” is more than a campaign slogan. It has always been — and will always be — California’s truest calling. Thanks to you, tonight we are one step closer to achieving it. Thank you, California. Now, on to November! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 6, 2018

The hotly contested race to replace Gov. Jerry Brown saw no clear choice for second place behind Newsom after both major parties failed to endorse a candidate. The top two vote-getters on Tuesday will face off on Nov. 6.

Early results showed Republican businessman John Cox, who secured an endorsement from President Trump, in second place with 26 percent. The candidate showed his confidence by delivering a stump speech to supporters around 9:45 p.m. as results continued to trickle in.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was effectively tied for third with state Assemblyman Travis Allen, who represents the Huntington Beach area. Both had about 11 percent of the votes.

Two other Democrats had managed to remain competitive in polling, but did not appear they would be able to overcome their vote deficits: sitting State Treasurer John Chiang had 8.5 percent of the vote, while former Assemblywoman Delaine Eastin had 2.6 percent.

Before Newsom’s opponent had been finalized, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted his support of the lieutenant governor, saying he had his “vote, voice, and full support for Governor of California.”