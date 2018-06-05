California Primary Election Results: Sen. Feinstein Will Advance to General Election, Challenger Remains Unclear

Sitting Sen. Dianne Feinstein will be among the two candidates facing off in California’s U.S. Senate election this November, according to the Associated Press, but it’s less clear who her opponent will be as she seeks to keep her seat.

Feinstein, 84 years old and seeking a sixth term, is up against 30 declared challengers in the top-two primary and failed to gain the Democratic party’s endorsement. The big question now is whether or not a Republican can break into the top two and advance to the general election.

The Democratic party was torn between support for Feinstein and state Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León, who gained more endorsement votes than the sitting senator but still not enough to secure the Democrats’ seal of approval.

None of the Republicans on the ballot were able to gain their party’s endorsement, either. In the most recent polls, the GOP frontrunner was James P. Bradley, an executive from Laguna Nigel who describes himself as “a Trumpian” on his campaign website.

Whoever faces Feinstein on the November ballot will be up against California’s longest consecutively serving politician. In addition to name recognition, Feinstein has a lot more campaign money going into the general election than any of her challengers.