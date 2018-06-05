× California Sen. Josh Newman of Fullerton Faces Recall Election Fueled by His Support for Gas Tax

Voters in Southern California’s 29th Senate District will cast ballots Tuesday in a recall election that’s widely seen as a proxy battle between the state’s Democratic and Republican parties.

Freshman state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) is fighting to keep his seat amid Republican efforts to reclaim the district, a longtime GOP stronghold previously represented by termed-out Republican Sen. Bob Huff.

Republicans targeted Newman over his support last year for Senate Bill 1, which increased the gas tax and vehicle fees to pay for road and bridge repairs and mass transit improvements.

Newman was one of 81 legislators who backed the measure, but Republicans want to tap voter discontent over the higher levies in this swing district. Also, electing a Republican representative would hurt Democrats’ ability to regain a supermajority in the state Legislature.

