Composite Sketch Released of Man Sought in El Monte Attempted Kidnapping, Child Molestation Case

The El Monte Police Department released a composite sketch of a man wanted in an attempted kidnapping and child molestation investigation.

The incident took place about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Tyler Avenue, according to a news release. Two 10-year-old girls and their mother were walking in the area, when a man got out of his parked white Ford pickup truck, the statement read.

He walked up and attempted to grab one of the girls, but she ran away from him, authorities said. The man then grabbed the other girl and “began touching her groin area over her clothing,” the news release stated.

He exposed his genitals to both juveniles, then picked up the second girl and began walking with her toward his pickup truck, officials said.

The mother ran toward them and said she was calling the police, which is when the man released the girl and drove away in his truck, according to the Police Department.

The man was described as Hispanic, between 30 and 35 years old, 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 to 180 pounds, with gray and black hair, unshaven and wearing prescription glasses, a green T-shirt and black shorts, authorities stated.

Anyone with information about the suspect or other aspects of this incident was asked to contact the El Monte Police Department at 626-258-8635.